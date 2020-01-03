KUMHOTIRE 4,120 DN 40

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,560 UP 110

SKC 49,850 DN 750

DB INSURANCE 50,800 UP 700

SLCORP 17,750 DN 200

Yuhan 230,500 DN 1,000

GS E&C 30,500 0

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,250 0

SamsungElec 55,500 UP 300

GS Retail 39,000 UP 100

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 229,000 DN 3,000

NHIS 12,450 DN 50

KPIC 114,000 DN 2,000

SK Discovery 26,400 0

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 66,700 DN 600

ShinhanGroup 42,750 UP 150

HITEJINRO 28,550 DN 350

CJ LOGISTICS 148,000 DN 4,500

DOOSAN 68,300 DN 600

DaelimInd 87,800 0

KAL 27,300 DN 550

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,290 DN 170

LG Corp. 71,600 UP 500

SsangyongMtr 2,055 DN 25

BoryungPharm 16,150 DN 250

L&L 14,000 0

NamyangDairy 439,500 UP 2,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 43,900 DN 200

HYUNDAI STEEL 30,800 DN 400

Shinsegae 292,500 0

Hanwha 24,550 UP 200

DB HiTek 27,600 DN 300

CJ 92,600 DN 1,200

JWPHARMA 29,700 DN 200

LGInt 15,050 UP 50

DongkukStlMill 5,900 UP 50

SBC 14,900 DN 100

Hyundai M&F INS 25,450 DN 450

Ottogi 548,000 DN 1,000

IlyangPharm 22,650 DN 200

(MORE)