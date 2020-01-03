KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KUMHOTIRE 4,120 DN 40
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,560 UP 110
SKC 49,850 DN 750
DB INSURANCE 50,800 UP 700
SLCORP 17,750 DN 200
Yuhan 230,500 DN 1,000
GS E&C 30,500 0
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,250 0
SamsungElec 55,500 UP 300
GS Retail 39,000 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 229,000 DN 3,000
NHIS 12,450 DN 50
KPIC 114,000 DN 2,000
SK Discovery 26,400 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 66,700 DN 600
ShinhanGroup 42,750 UP 150
HITEJINRO 28,550 DN 350
CJ LOGISTICS 148,000 DN 4,500
DOOSAN 68,300 DN 600
DaelimInd 87,800 0
KAL 27,300 DN 550
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,290 DN 170
LG Corp. 71,600 UP 500
SsangyongMtr 2,055 DN 25
BoryungPharm 16,150 DN 250
L&L 14,000 0
NamyangDairy 439,500 UP 2,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 43,900 DN 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,800 DN 400
Shinsegae 292,500 0
Hanwha 24,550 UP 200
DB HiTek 27,600 DN 300
CJ 92,600 DN 1,200
JWPHARMA 29,700 DN 200
LGInt 15,050 UP 50
DongkukStlMill 5,900 UP 50
SBC 14,900 DN 100
Hyundai M&F INS 25,450 DN 450
Ottogi 548,000 DN 1,000
IlyangPharm 22,650 DN 200
