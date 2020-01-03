Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:40 January 03, 2020

KUMHOTIRE 4,120 DN 40
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,560 UP 110
SKC 49,850 DN 750
DB INSURANCE 50,800 UP 700
SLCORP 17,750 DN 200
Yuhan 230,500 DN 1,000
GS E&C 30,500 0
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,250 0
SamsungElec 55,500 UP 300
GS Retail 39,000 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 229,000 DN 3,000
NHIS 12,450 DN 50
KPIC 114,000 DN 2,000
SK Discovery 26,400 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 66,700 DN 600
ShinhanGroup 42,750 UP 150
HITEJINRO 28,550 DN 350
CJ LOGISTICS 148,000 DN 4,500
DOOSAN 68,300 DN 600
DaelimInd 87,800 0
KAL 27,300 DN 550
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,290 DN 170
LG Corp. 71,600 UP 500
SsangyongMtr 2,055 DN 25
BoryungPharm 16,150 DN 250
L&L 14,000 0
NamyangDairy 439,500 UP 2,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 43,900 DN 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,800 DN 400
Shinsegae 292,500 0
Hanwha 24,550 UP 200
DB HiTek 27,600 DN 300
CJ 92,600 DN 1,200
JWPHARMA 29,700 DN 200
LGInt 15,050 UP 50
DongkukStlMill 5,900 UP 50
SBC 14,900 DN 100
Hyundai M&F INS 25,450 DN 450
Ottogi 548,000 DN 1,000
IlyangPharm 22,650 DN 200
(MORE)

