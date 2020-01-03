Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:40 January 03, 2020

DaeduckElec 10,300 0
MERITZ SECU 3,780 UP 35
HtlShilla 95,300 UP 1,300
Hanmi Science 38,050 DN 100
SamsungElecMech 127,500 UP 1,000
Hanssem 69,400 UP 2,700
KSOE 129,500 UP 4,000
Hanwha Chem 19,200 UP 700
OCI 62,800 0
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 53,000 UP 400
KorZinc 425,500 UP 1,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,240 UP 20
SYC 50,300 UP 300
HyundaiMipoDock 45,700 UP 800
IS DONGSEO 32,400 DN 400
S-Oil 93,500 UP 1,600
LG Innotek 139,500 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 216,000 DN 2,500
HYUNDAI WIA 47,800 DN 1,150
KumhoPetrochem 76,200 UP 200
Mobis 250,000 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 34,850 UP 150
HDC HOLDINGS 10,800 DN 100
S-1 91,300 DN 1,200
Hanchem 106,500 UP 3,000
DWS 28,450 DN 200
UNID 46,750 UP 200
KEPCO 28,250 DN 250
SamsungSecu 38,100 UP 250
SKTelecom 234,000 0
S&T MOTIV 43,550 DN 50
HyundaiElev 67,600 0
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 29,450 UP 100
Hanon Systems 10,650 DN 150
SK 256,500 DN 1,500
DAEKYO 6,070 UP 20
GKL 19,600 UP 150
Handsome 31,600 UP 300
WJ COWAY 90,300 UP 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 132,500 DN 3,000
