KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 11,600 UP 50
KorElecTerm 43,350 UP 1,150
NamhaeChem 8,150 UP 30
DONGSUH 16,750 0
BGF 5,560 UP 60
SamsungEng 19,250 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 107,500 0
PanOcean 4,500 UP 40
SAMSUNG CARD 37,600 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 23,000 DN 300
KT 26,600 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL227500 UP7500
LG Uplus 13,800 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,300 UP 200
KT&G 92,500 0
DHICO 5,720 DN 10
LG Display 16,250 DN 100
Kangwonland 29,150 DN 100
NAVER 181,500 DN 1,000
Kakao 152,500 0
NCsoft 565,000 UP 24,000
DSME 27,500 UP 150
DSINFRA 5,490 DN 10
DWEC 4,695 UP 35
Donga ST 113,500 DN 2,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,800 UP 450
CJ CheilJedang 241,000 DN 4,000
DongwonF&B 222,500 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 38,600 UP 50
LGH&H 1,263,000 DN 3,000
LGCHEM 311,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO E&C 20,050 UP 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,600 UP 800
HALLA HOLDINGS 45,900 UP 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,450 0
LGELECTRONICS 71,100 UP 100
Celltrion 177,500 DN 2,500
Huchems 20,450 DN 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 135,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 85,600 DN 300
