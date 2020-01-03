KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 71,600 UP 700
LOTTE Himart 30,400 DN 200
GS 50,300 UP 300
CJ CGV 34,000 DN 400
HYUNDAILIVART 13,650 UP 100
LIG Nex1 32,850 UP 1,100
FILA KOREA 52,800 UP 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 138,000 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,200 UP 250
HANWHA LIFE 2,280 DN 10
AMOREPACIFIC 206,500 DN 1,000
LF 18,050 UP 250
FOOSUNG 8,210 UP 80
JW HOLDINGS 6,350 UP 40
SK Innovation 149,500 UP 3,000
POONGSAN 23,750 UP 450
KBFinancialGroup 47,150 UP 600
Hansae 17,250 DN 100
LG HAUSYS 55,500 UP 600
Youngone Corp 33,150 DN 500
KOLON IND 49,250 DN 200
HanmiPharm 296,500 UP 3,000
BNK Financial Group 7,490 UP 20
emart 122,500 DN 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY319 00 DN550
KOLMAR KOREA 47,500 DN 1,000
CUCKOO 104,500 UP 1,000
COSMAX 81,500 DN 2,300
MANDO 33,950 DN 950
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 422,000 DN 6,500
INNOCEAN 69,100 DN 900
Doosan Bobcat 34,250 UP 500
Netmarble 90,600 UP 300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S331000 UP1000
ORION 104,000 DN 1,500
BGF Retail 169,000 UP 500
SKCHEM 67,000 UP 300
HDC-OP 25,250 DN 150
HYOSUNG HEAVY 27,200 UP 300
WooriFinancialGroup 11,300 DN 100
