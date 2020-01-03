KIH 71,600 UP 700

LOTTE Himart 30,400 DN 200

GS 50,300 UP 300

CJ CGV 34,000 DN 400

HYUNDAILIVART 13,650 UP 100

LIG Nex1 32,850 UP 1,100

FILA KOREA 52,800 UP 500

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 138,000 DN 500

HANAFINANCIALGR 36,200 UP 250

HANWHA LIFE 2,280 DN 10

AMOREPACIFIC 206,500 DN 1,000

LF 18,050 UP 250

FOOSUNG 8,210 UP 80

JW HOLDINGS 6,350 UP 40

SK Innovation 149,500 UP 3,000

POONGSAN 23,750 UP 450

KBFinancialGroup 47,150 UP 600

Hansae 17,250 DN 100

LG HAUSYS 55,500 UP 600

Youngone Corp 33,150 DN 500

KOLON IND 49,250 DN 200

HanmiPharm 296,500 UP 3,000

BNK Financial Group 7,490 UP 20

emart 122,500 DN 3,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY319 00 DN550

KOLMAR KOREA 47,500 DN 1,000

CUCKOO 104,500 UP 1,000

COSMAX 81,500 DN 2,300

MANDO 33,950 DN 950

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 422,000 DN 6,500

INNOCEAN 69,100 DN 900

Doosan Bobcat 34,250 UP 500

Netmarble 90,600 UP 300

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S331000 UP1000

ORION 104,000 DN 1,500

BGF Retail 169,000 UP 500

SKCHEM 67,000 UP 300

HDC-OP 25,250 DN 150

HYOSUNG HEAVY 27,200 UP 300

WooriFinancialGroup 11,300 DN 100

(END)