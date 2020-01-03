S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 3, 2020
All Headlines 16:33 January 03, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.299 1.319 -2.0
3-year TB 1.270 1.327 -5.7
10-year TB 1.555 1.638 -8.3
2-year MSB 1.293 1.334 -4.1
3-year CB (AA-) 1.858 1.907 -4.9
91-day CD 1.530 1.530 0.0
(END)
