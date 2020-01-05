LG Electronics inks partnership with Canadian startup on AI
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc., a major South Korean tech firm, said Sunday it will joins hands with a Canadian startup to research and develop artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.
Under the partnership with Element AI Inc., LG Electronics will collaborate in developing human-like algorithms that can be applied to various products and services. The partnership was signed in Las Vegas, Nevada, ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).
Element AI is a Montreal-based startup founded in 2016. Its founding members include renowned AI expert Yoshua Bengio, who is also a professor at the University of Montreal.
LG has been striving to expand its presence in the field of AI. This year, the company said one-third of its CES exhibition booth is occupied for its ThinQ AI solutions.
Under the theme of "Anywhere is home," LG said the ThinQ Zone at this year's CES will demonstrate AI services in four areas: homes, connected cars, virtual clothes fitting rooms and dining solutions with robots.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Singer-songwriter Younha to release music featuring BTS' RM
-
2
(URGENT) Trump says he has good relationship with N.K. leader, thinks Kim will keep his word: report
-
3
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
4
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
5
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
1
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
2
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
4
Japanese travelers to S. Korea still outpacing Korean visitors to Japan amid trade row
-
5
FM Kang calls for 'mold-breaking' diplomacy amid uncertainty in global politics
-
1
Chinese boat seized for alleged illegal fishing
-
2
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
3
S. Korea to abolish military guardhouse system
-
4
Pentagon chief: U.S. will look at resuming military drills with S. Korea depending on N.K. move
-
5
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief