Kakao Bank to push for IPO in second half of this year
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Bank, South Korea's largest internet-only bank, is pushing for a listing on the country's stock market by the end of this year, a top executive said Friday.
Lee Yong-woo, co-CEO at Kakao Bank, gave the time frame for an initial public offering (IPO) during a meeting with reporters at a Seoul hotel. It marked the first time that a top bank executive mentioned a specific time frame.
Still, another Kakao Bank official said Lee's comments mean that the bank will make preparations in the second half of this year to go public.
Kakao Bank, led by Kakao Corp., operator of South Korea's dominant messaging app KakaoTalk, has gained popularity among mobile-savvy customers in recent years.
The internet-only bank is open around the clock and all of its services can be done without face-to-face contact between customers and bank branches, offering convenience to customers who don't have the time to visit lenders during work hours.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Singer-songwriter Younha to release music featuring BTS' RM
-
2
(URGENT) Trump says he has good relationship with N.K. leader, thinks Kim will keep his word: report
-
3
Samsung to launch 'clamshell' foldable phone in Feb.
-
4
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
5
(2nd LD) National Assembly passes electoral reform bill amid opposition lawmakers' protest
-
1
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
2
U.S. base in S. Korea accidentally blares emergency siren: reports
-
3
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
4
(LEAD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
5
Japanese travelers to S. Korea still outpacing Korean visitors to Japan amid trade row
-
1
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
2
U.S. flies surveillance aircraft after N.K. warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
3
(4th LD) U.S. defense secretary urges N.K. leader to exercise restraint
-
4
Super Junior's Hee-chul, TWICE's Momo in romantic relationship
-
5
(LEAD) Hyundai to invest 100 tln won in future vehicles by 2025