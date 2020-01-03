S. Korea 'closely watching' safety of some 1,600 S. Koreans in Iraq
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is keeping close tabs on the safety of some 1,600 South Koreans staying in Iraq, where political instability is rising after the death of the top Iranian defense commander, the foreign ministry here said Friday.
The Iranian commander, Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, was killed early Friday in a drone strike at Baghdad International Airport upon the authorization of United States President Donald Trump. The Iranian commander was leading the powerful Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.
"(South Korea) is closely watching the political situation in Iraq and the safety of our nationals there and plans to take all possisble steps to protect them, that includes providing consular support, if necessary," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
Most South Koreans in the Middle Eastern country are involved in construction projects.
Travel to Iraq is currently prohibited for South Koreans, except in cases specially authorized by the government.
The foreign ministry has also advised South Koreans in Iraq to take special safety measures and made recommendations to companies planning to dispatch workers to Iraq to delay or cancel their plans in light of recent developments.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Singer-songwriter Younha to release music featuring BTS' RM
-
2
(URGENT) Trump says he has good relationship with N.K. leader, thinks Kim will keep his word: report
-
3
Samsung to launch 'clamshell' foldable phone in Feb.
-
4
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
5
U.S. magazine lists BIGBANG's G-Dragon, T.O.P as emerging art collectors
-
1
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
2
U.S. base in S. Korea accidentally blares emergency siren: reports
-
3
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
4
(LEAD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
5
Japanese travelers to S. Korea still outpacing Korean visitors to Japan amid trade row
-
1
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
2
U.S. flies surveillance aircraft after N.K. warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
3
(4th LD) U.S. defense secretary urges N.K. leader to exercise restraint
-
4
Super Junior's Hee-chul, TWICE's Momo in romantic relationship
-
5
N. Korea highlights legitimacy of leader Kim Jong-un in new documentary