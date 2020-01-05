Samsung to showcase bezel-less QLED 8K TV with upgraded AI features at CES
By Joo Kyung-don
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Sunday it will introduce a bezel-less QLED 8K TV with upgraded artificial intelligence (AI) features at an upcoming tech expo in the United States.
The South Korean tech giant said its 2020 QLED 8K TV sets, to be unveiled at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, which will kick off in Las Vegas on Tuesday, will have its latest AI Quantum Processor, a tool that combines deep-learning algorithm and AI to improve low-definition video content to 8K quality.
Its new QLED 8K TV will have a bezel-less design under its Infinity design philosophy that offers frameless screen.
8K refers to the highest-resolution standard for content creation, which offers four times the number of pixels of a 4K UHD screen and 16 times that of a full HD screen.
QLED is a Samsung-specific marketing term for LCD TVs that use quantum dot technology to enhance performance in key picture quality areas.
Samsung said AI-based technologies are also used to enhance the sound quality of its QLED 8K TV sets.
The world's largest TV maker said its Object Tracking Sound Plus (OTS+) technology recognizes a moving object in the video content, and makes its sound move along the TV's built-in speakers, which provides a more vivid audio experience.
Samsung said its latest QLED 8K TV sets also boasts better connectivity with other digital devices. Through its Tap View function, users can complete mirroring by tagging their smartphone to a TV screen, according to the company.
Samsung's new QLED 8K TV also comes with an enhanced voice recognition system that can interoperate with digital assistant platforms Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, in addition to Samsung's own smart assistant, Bixby.
Samsung said it plans to provide 120 channels on its free ad-supported smart TV service, TV Plus, to beef up its smart TV content.
