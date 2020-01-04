Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 4.

Korean-language dailies
-- Arrest warrants to be sought against Coast Guard officials during Sewol tragedy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- U.S. eliminates Iranian big shot after Pyongyang hints provocation (Kookmin Daily)
-- Trump blows Middle Eastern 'explosive warehouse' (Donga llbo)
-- Counterattack of 'realistic fake,' fear of deepfakes becomes real (Segye Times)
-- U.S. kills Iranian commander with drone after warning N. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae demands prosecution reform (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- War looms in Middle East as U.S. assassinates Iranian heavyweight (Hankyoreh)
-- Countdown starts for clash between Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae, Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Iranian commander dies in U.S. attack (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Paradox of solar energy drive; crash of employment, sales, investment (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- At port, Moon encourages exports in 2020 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon vows more efforts to expand exports (Korea Times)
(END)

