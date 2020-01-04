Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 4.
Korean-language dailies
-- Arrest warrants to be sought against Coast Guard officials during Sewol tragedy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- U.S. eliminates Iranian big shot after Pyongyang hints provocation (Kookmin Daily)
-- Trump blows Middle Eastern 'explosive warehouse' (Donga llbo)
-- Counterattack of 'realistic fake,' fear of deepfakes becomes real (Segye Times)
-- U.S. kills Iranian commander with drone after warning N. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae demands prosecution reform (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- War looms in Middle East as U.S. assassinates Iranian heavyweight (Hankyoreh)
-- Countdown starts for clash between Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae, Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Iranian commander dies in U.S. attack (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Paradox of solar energy drive; crash of employment, sales, investment (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- At port, Moon encourages exports in 2020 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon vows more efforts to expand exports (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
Singer-songwriter Younha to release music featuring BTS' RM
-
2
(URGENT) Trump says he has good relationship with N.K. leader, thinks Kim will keep his word: report
-
3
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
4
Samsung to launch 'clamshell' foldable phone in Feb.
-
5
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
1
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
2
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
4
Japanese travelers to S. Korea still outpacing Korean visitors to Japan amid trade row
-
5
FM Kang calls for 'mold-breaking' diplomacy amid uncertainty in global politics
-
1
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
2
(4th LD) U.S. defense secretary urges N.K. leader to exercise restraint
-
3
N.K. nuclear or ICBM test highly unlikely in near future: U.S. expert
-
4
N. Korean FM not seen at photo session of ruling party's plenary meeting
-
5
BIGBANG to make comeback at U.S. music festival