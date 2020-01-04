(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 4)

Only few can question her qualification as justice minister. Yet the main conservative opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) has lashed out at Cheong Wa Dae for trying to control the prosecution by naming Rep. Choo to lead the Ministry of Justice. This criticism is somewhat overblown, but should not be dismissed as categorically groundless, as it has come amid conflicts between the LKP and the governing Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) over how to reform the prosecution.