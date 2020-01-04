(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 4)

The wrongdoings of Cho Kuk no longer come as a surprise. The former justice minister has been indicted on 12 criminal counts. Of them, eight were allegedly committed during his time as senior presidential secretary for civil affairs. The newest outrage involves another chapter in Cho's family's academic shenanigans. The younger Cho applied to a Yonsei University graduate school in November 2017. Despite guidelines that forbid modification or cancelation of applications after a certain deadline, Yonsei nevertheless accepted revision to Cho's documents through email after the deadline. Yonsei claimed three or four applicants submitted revisions through email after the deadline. The school claimed it accepted them all.