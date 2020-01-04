Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:04 January 04, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 04 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 06/-3 Cloudy 0
Incheon 05/-2 Cloudy 0
Suwon 06/-4 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 07/-3 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 09/-3 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 06/-6 Sunny 0
Gangneung 10/02 Sunny 0
Jeonju 09/-2 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 10/00 Cloudy 10
Jeju 12/05 Sunny 0
Daegu 09/-1 Sunny 0
Busan 11/03 Sunny 0
(END)
