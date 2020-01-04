Chinese boat seized for alleged illegal fishing
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea seized a Chinese fishing boat on charges of illegal fishing in its waters in the Yellow Sea, the Korea Coast Guard said Saturday.
The 15-ton fishing boat invaded the Northern Limit Line (NLL) by 4 kilometers near the South Korean border island of Yeonpyeong.
The Coast Guard said it will carry out further investigations on seven Chinese fishermen on board.
Another 22 Chinese fishing boats were also evicted from the area.
Chinese fishing boats are often caught poaching in South Korean waters, and Chinese fishermen have used violence during raids by the South Korean Coast Guard. In 2011, a South Korean Coast Guard officer was killed by a Chinese skipper during a raid.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Singer-songwriter Younha to release music featuring BTS' RM
-
2
(URGENT) Trump says he has good relationship with N.K. leader, thinks Kim will keep his word: report
-
3
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
4
Samsung to launch 'clamshell' foldable phone in Feb.
-
5
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
1
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
2
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
4
Japanese travelers to S. Korea still outpacing Korean visitors to Japan amid trade row
-
5
FM Kang calls for 'mold-breaking' diplomacy amid uncertainty in global politics
-
1
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
2
BIGBANG to make comeback at U.S. music festival
-
3
Pentagon chief: U.S. will look at resuming military drills with S. Korea depending on N.K. move
-
4
(LEAD) Moon eyes export growth, 'win-win leap' in economy this year
-
5
N.K. nuclear or ICBM test highly unlikely in near future: U.S. expert