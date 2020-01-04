S. Korea confirms 58th wild boar infected with African swine fever
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has confirmed an additional case of a dead wild boar infected with African swine fever, health authorities said Saturday, raising the number of such cases to 58.
The wild boar was found dead in Paju, a town near the border with North Korea, on Thursday and it tested positive for African swine fever, according to the National Institute of Environmental Research, which affiliated with the health ministry.
The carcass was buried later and the area where it was found was sterilized to prevent spread of the disease.
The latest case brought the number of wild boars found to be infected with the highly contagious animal disease to 58, including 21 in the border town.
In May, North Korea confirmed its first outbreak of African swine fever in a pig farm near its border with China. South Korea has also reported 14 cases of pigs infected with the disease on farms since September.
South Korea has not reported additional ASF cases at local farms since October but wild boars continue to be found dead with the disease, mostly along the inter-Korean border.
It remains unclear whether the disease came from the North.
The disease does not affect humans but is deadly to pigs. There are currently no vaccines nor cures for it.
(END)
