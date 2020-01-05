Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 January 05, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 06/-4 Cloudy 20
Incheon 05/-2 Cloudy 20
Suwon 07/-5 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 07/-4 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 08/-4 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 06/-5 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 10/00 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 09/-3 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 11/-1 Cloudy 20
Jeju 12/05 Cloudy 30
Daegu 09/-3 Cloudy 20
Busan 13/01 Cloudy 20
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Singer-songwriter Younha to release music featuring BTS' RM
-
2
(URGENT) Trump says he has good relationship with N.K. leader, thinks Kim will keep his word: report
-
3
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
4
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
5
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
Most Saved
-
1
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
2
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
4
Japanese travelers to S. Korea still outpacing Korean visitors to Japan amid trade row
-
5
FM Kang calls for 'mold-breaking' diplomacy amid uncertainty in global politics
-
1
Chinese boat seized for alleged illegal fishing
-
2
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
3
S. Korea to abolish military guardhouse system
-
4
Pentagon chief: U.S. will look at resuming military drills with S. Korea depending on N.K. move
-
5
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief