U.N. panel regrets S. Korea having no timeframe for ratifying key ILO conventions
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- A United Nations committee on social rights has pointed out that South Korea has no specific timeframe in ratifying key international labor conventions, government officials said Sunday.
The Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights made the assessment in its response to the government's report on its efforts to implement the panel's April 2017 recommendations on labor issues, including the approval of core International Labor Organization (ILO) conventions.
The committee assessed South Korea's efforts to approve the ILO standards, but voiced regret over a lack of information regarding a timeframe for ratification, according to government officials.
Last year, the government submitted to the National Assembly a motion to secure parliamentary approval for three ILO conventions -- No. 87 and No. 98 standards on freedom of association and No. 29 provision on prohibition of forced labor -- along with revisions to labor law.
But it remains uncertain when those proposals will pass at parliament due to intense partisan wrangling over key reform legislation.
Under the government's proposed bills, unemployed and dismissed workers will be permitted to join labor unions and the scope of people eligible to sign up for public servant labor unions will be expanded.
The U.N. panel said there are still conditions limiting freedom of association for certain types of workers in South Korea.
The committee's recommendations are not binding, but they serve as a yardstick in judging how much a country acceding to an international covenant on social rights complies with international labor standards.
South Korea is already under pressure from the European Union (EU) to ratify the ILO provisions, as agreed in their free trade agreement (FTA) implemented in 2011.
Last year, the EU convened a panel of experts to review South Korea's compliance with the FTA.
The move has raised concerns that the EU may take retaliatory trade measures against South Korea, citing tepid progress by Seoul toward approving the ILO conventions.
South Korea joined the ILO in 1991 but has not ratified four of the eight core conventions -- the No. 87 and No. 98 standards on freedom of association and the No. 29 and No. 105 provisions regarding forced labor.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Singer-songwriter Younha to release music featuring BTS' RM
-
2
(URGENT) Trump says he has good relationship with N.K. leader, thinks Kim will keep his word: report
-
3
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
4
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
5
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
1
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
2
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
4
Japanese travelers to S. Korea still outpacing Korean visitors to Japan amid trade row
-
5
FM Kang calls for 'mold-breaking' diplomacy amid uncertainty in global politics
-
1
Chinese boat seized for alleged illegal fishing
-
2
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
3
S. Korea to abolish military guardhouse system
-
4
Pentagon chief: U.S. will look at resuming military drills with S. Korea depending on N.K. move
-
5
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief