BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' video tops 700 mln YouTube views
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- The music video of K-pop girl band BLACKPINK's "Kill This Love" has hit the milestone of 700 million YouTube views.
The video, released in April, surpassed the 700 million threshold late Saturday evening, according to the band's label, YG Entertainment, on Sunday.
The new record makes BLACKPINK the first K-pop band with four music videos that racked up more than 700 million views. The others are "Ddu-du Ddu-du," "Boombayah," and "As If It's Your Last."
Following its release in April, "Kill This Love" peaked at No. 41 on Billboard's Hot 100 single chart, the highest showing on the chart for a Korean girl group.
It also won the "Music Video of 2019" at the E! People's Choice Awards, an American awards ceremony held annually recognizing artists and entertainers by casting votes online.
