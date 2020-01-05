BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 3rd consecutive year
All Headlines 22:05 January 05, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band BTS won the top prize in the album division at a prestigious annual music awards ceremony in South Korea on Sunday.
BTS took home "Album of the Year" at the 34th Golden Disc Awards ceremony at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome. It marked the third straight year that the septet won the top prize in the album division.
On Saturday, BTS also won best digital song in the digital song division.
Winners are determined mostly by album sales and digital streaming, according to the organizer of the annual awards.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Singer-songwriter Younha to release music featuring BTS' RM
-
2
(URGENT) Trump says he has good relationship with N.K. leader, thinks Kim will keep his word: report
-
3
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
4
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
5
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
Most Saved
-
1
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
2
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
4
FM Kang calls for 'mold-breaking' diplomacy amid uncertainty in global politics
-
5
(4th LD) Parliament passes corruption probe unit bill amid opposition lawmakers' protest
-
1
Chinese boat seized for alleged illegal fishing
-
2
(LEAD) N.K.'s official newspaper calls for self-reliance amid scant prospects for sanctions relief
-
3
Level 3 autonomous car to be sold in S. Korea from July
-
4
Ministry launches team on Middle East tensions in wake of U.S. airstrike killing top Iranian general
-
5
S. Korea starts universal super high-speed internet service for entire country