(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 6)

What makes this matter more sensitive is Japan's recent decision to send a military presence to the Middle East to "ensure the safety of Japanese ships transporting oil." In late December, the Shinzo Abe administration approved the dispatch, stirring controversy over a possible violation of the Constitution that limits Japan's use of military force strictly to self-defense. Under the plan, Japan will send a destroyer and a pair of P-3C reconnaissance aircraft, mainly for intelligence-gathering in the Gulf of Oman, the Arabian Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. South Korea, as a former colony of Japan, has enough reasons to be wary of Japan's increasing military role overseas.