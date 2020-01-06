Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Jan. 6

All Headlines 08:26 January 06, 2020

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- U.S.-Iran tensions' impact on N.K. nuclear issue

-- National Assembly to convene plenary session

Economy & Finance

-- S. Korean firms set to flex muscles at CES 2020

-- Imported auto sales in 2019
