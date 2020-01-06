Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Jan. 6
All Headlines 08:26 January 06, 2020
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- U.S.-Iran tensions' impact on N.K. nuclear issue
-- National Assembly to convene plenary session
Economy & Finance
-- S. Korean firms set to flex muscles at CES 2020
-- Imported auto sales in 2019
(END)
