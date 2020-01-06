Monday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 January 06, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 05/00 Sunny 80
Incheon 05/01 Rain 80
Suwon 06/-1 Rain 80
Cheongju 07/-1 Rain 80
Daejeon 08/-1 Rain 90
Chuncheon 03/-3 Sunny 80
Gangneung 09/03 Sunny 70
Jeonju 10/02 Rain 90
Gwangju 10/04 Rain 90
Jeju 16/09 Rain 80
Daegu 06/00 Sunny 90
Busan 11/07 Sunny 90
(END)
