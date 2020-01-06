Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

January 06, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 05/00 Sunny 80

Incheon 05/01 Rain 80

Suwon 06/-1 Rain 80

Cheongju 07/-1 Rain 80

Daejeon 08/-1 Rain 90

Chuncheon 03/-3 Sunny 80

Gangneung 09/03 Sunny 70

Jeonju 10/02 Rain 90

Gwangju 10/04 Rain 90

Jeju 16/09 Rain 80

Daegu 06/00 Sunny 90

Busan 11/07 Sunny 90

