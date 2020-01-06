(CES 2020) Large number of S. Korean companies to attend CES 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Some 390 South Korean companies, including a record number of startups, are scheduled to participate in the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Seoul's tech agency said Monday.
The Korea Information and Communication Technology Industry Association said six conglomerates, 184 small and medium-sized enterprises and 200 startups are to exhibit at the world's largest technology conference, set to kick off Tuesday in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The number is up from the 298 tallied last year and is the third-largest figure, following the U.S.'s 1,933 participating companies and China's 1,368, the agency said.
The number of South Korean startups taking part surged from 113 at last year's CES, the agency added.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Trump says he has good relationship with N.K. leader, thinks Kim will keep his word: report
-
2
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
3
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
4
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
5
S. Korea vows more efforts to cut reliance on Japanese imports
-
1
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
2
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
4
FM Kang calls for 'mold-breaking' diplomacy amid uncertainty in global politics
-
5
(4th LD) Parliament passes corruption probe unit bill amid opposition lawmakers' protest
-
1
N. Korea holds massive rally amid tensions with U.S.
-
2
Chinese boat seized for alleged illegal fishing
-
3
Ministry launches team on Middle East tensions in wake of U.S. airstrike killing top Iranian general
-
4
N. Korea again calls for self-reliance to fight sanctions
-
5
Level 3 autonomous car to be sold in S. Korea from July