Hyundai launches upgraded Kona EV in S. Korea
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Monday launched its upgraded all-electric Kona Electric model in South Korea to strengthen its eco-friendly lineup.
The 2020 Kona Electric comes with more features for driver and passenger convenience, including heated second-row seats, a 10.25-inch navigation system and an air filtration system, the company said in a statement.
The Kona Electric can travel up to 406 kilometers on a single charge and 13,587 Kona Electric models were sold in the domestic market last year, it said.
The upgraded Kona Electric, equipped with a 64-kilowatt-per-hour battery, is priced at 47 million won-49 million won (US$40,200-$42,000).
"The size of subsidies from the central and provincial governments for pure electric models has yet to be decided," a company spokesman said.
Last year, customers residing in Seoul could receive 13.5 million won in subsidies -- 9 million won from the central government and 4.5 million won from the Seoul Metropolitan Government -- for the purchase of an all-electric car.
The Kona Electric is also available in global markets such as the United States and Europe.
