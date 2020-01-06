'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Bong Joon-ho's black comedy "Parasite" was named best foreign film at the Golden Globe Awards on Monday (Korean time).
In a ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, "Parasite" won the honor, outclassing "The Farewell" by Lulu Wang, "Pain and Glory" by Pedro Almodovar, "Les Miserables" by Ladj Ly and "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" by Celine Sciamma.
It is the first time that a South Korean-made film has won a prize at the accolades given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
The winner of this year's Cannes Film Festival" is a family satire that depicts the entrenched social class system through the lives of two families, one rich and one poor, with Bong's humor and suspense.
It was also nominated for best screenplay and best director at the Golden Globe Awards.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Trump says he has good relationship with N.K. leader, thinks Kim will keep his word: report
-
2
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
3
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
4
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
5
S. Korea vows more efforts to cut reliance on Japanese imports
-
1
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
2
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
4
FM Kang calls for 'mold-breaking' diplomacy amid uncertainty in global politics
-
5
(4th LD) Parliament passes corruption probe unit bill amid opposition lawmakers' protest
-
1
N. Korea holds massive rally amid tensions with U.S.
-
2
Ministry launches team on Middle East tensions in wake of U.S. airstrike killing top Iranian general
-
3
N. Korea again calls for self-reliance to fight sanctions
-
4
N.K. media outlet says Middle East could become 'graveyard' for U.S.
-
5
Level 3 autonomous car to be sold in S. Korea from July