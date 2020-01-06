(4th LD) 'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
(ATTN: FIXES typo in 6th para; ADDS more info in paras 9, 12-13)
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Bong Joon-ho's black comedy "Parasite" was named best foreign language film at the U.S. Golden Globe Awards on Monday (Korean time).
In a ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, "Parasite" won the honor, outclassing "The Farewell" by Lulu Wang, "Pain and Glory" by Pedro Almodovar, "Les Miserables" by Ladj Ly and "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" by Celine Sciamma.
It is the first time that a Korean-made film has won a prize at the accolades given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
It was also nominated for best screenplay and best director at the Golden Globe Awards but failed to win either.
Sam Mendes of "1917" took best director, and Quentin Tarantino of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" earned best screenplay.
"Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many amazing films," Bong said through an interpreter when accepting the trophy. "Just being nominated along with fellow amazing international filmmakers was a huge honor. I think we use only one language: the cinema."
Meanwhile, "1917" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" earned the Golden Globes' best motion picture for drama and musical or comedy, respectively.
Joaquin Phoenix won best actor for his performance in "Joker" and Renee Zellweger was awarded best actress for "Judy," while the honors of best supporting actor and actress went to Brad Pitt for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and Laura Dern for "Marriage Story," respectively.
Awkwafina, born to a Chinese-American father and a South Korean mother, was named best actress in a comedy or musical film for her role in "The Farewell," directed by Lulu Wang. She became the first woman of Asian descent to win the award.
The top prize winner of this year's Cannes Film Festival is a family satire that depicts the entrenched social class system through the lives of two families, one rich and one poor, with Bong's humor and suspense.
Its international success has been unprecedented as a Korean film, and it received a number of prizes from U.S. film critics associations. Also, it is eyeing a trophy at the upcoming Academy Awards.
"Parasite" was shortlisted for best international feature film at the upcoming Academy Awards. It was also included on the 15-film shortlist in the original song category for "A Glass of Soju."
The final five nominees for the awards will be announced on Jan. 13, and the award-giving ceremony is slated for Feb. 9.
Since its U.S. release in October, moreover, the film has grossed over US$23 million in the United States, becoming the most popular subtitled film of the year.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Trump says he has good relationship with N.K. leader, thinks Kim will keep his word: report
-
2
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
3
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
4
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
5
S. Korea vows more efforts to cut reliance on Japanese imports
-
1
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
2
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
4
(4th LD) Parliament passes corruption probe unit bill amid opposition lawmakers' protest
-
5
BTS perform at Times Square on New Year's eve
-
1
N. Korea holds massive rally amid tensions with U.S.
-
2
Ministry launches team on Middle East tensions in wake of U.S. airstrike killing top Iranian general
-
3
N.K. media outlet says Middle East could become 'graveyard' for U.S.
-
4
New satellite images show N. Korea's hidden submarine capable of firing ballistic missiles
-
5
N. Korea again calls for self-reliance to fight sanctions