S. Korea to hold NSC meeting on Iran issue
All Headlines 10:56 January 06, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top security officials will have a National Security Council (NSC) meeting in connection with the current Iran crisis on Monday afternoon, Cheong Wa Dae said.
President Moon Jae-in instructed the members of the NSC standing committee to closely review security conditions, the safety of South Koreans in the region and crude oil supply, in particular, according to Cheong Wa Dae's spokesperson Ko Min-jung.
Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Sung Yun-mo also plans to attend the session, she added.
