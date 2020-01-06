The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:05 January 06, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.25 1.25
1-M 1.32 1.33
2-M 1.41 1.42
3-M 1.48 1.50
6-M 1.50 1.52
12-M 1.50 1.52
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(URGENT) Trump says he has good relationship with N.K. leader, thinks Kim will keep his word: report
-
2
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
3
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
4
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
5
S. Korea vows more efforts to cut reliance on Japanese imports
Most Saved
-
1
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
2
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
4
FM Kang calls for 'mold-breaking' diplomacy amid uncertainty in global politics
-
5
(4th LD) Parliament passes corruption probe unit bill amid opposition lawmakers' protest
-
1
N. Korea holds massive rally amid tensions with U.S.
-
2
Ministry launches team on Middle East tensions in wake of U.S. airstrike killing top Iranian general
-
3
N. Korea again calls for self-reliance to fight sanctions
-
4
N.K. media outlet says Middle East could become 'graveyard' for U.S.
-
5
Level 3 autonomous car to be sold in S. Korea from July