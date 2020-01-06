(CES 2020) Samsung to launch home version of Micro LED TVs in 2nd half: executive
By Joo Kyung-don
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co., South Korea's top electronics firm, will launch a home version of its Micro LED TVs in the second half of the year, a senior executive said Sunday.
Han Jong-hee, who heads visual displays at Samsung, said Samsung's modular Micro LED TVs for home cinema use will be commercially available in the second half of the year, though he didn't reveal prices. The new TV set will be displayed at the world's largest tech expo in Las Vegas.
"Micro LED technology is changing very fast," Han told reporters after the Samsung TV First Look event in the Nevada city, ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2020). "There is going to be smaller Micro LED TVs."
Micro LED panels have self-illuminating pixels, providing better resolution and higher clarity. But unlike OLED display, it uses inorganic material that minimizes luminance decay concerns.
At the preshow event, Samsung introduced new 88- and 150-inch models of its Micro LED TV, the Wall, completing its full lineup of home cinema-use Micro LED products with 75-, 88-, 93- and 110-inch display sizes.
Samsung previously launched 146-inch, 219-inch and 292-inch Micro LED TVs but has been working to release a slimmer variant to target consumers who want to put Micro LED TVs in their living rooms.
Han said the prices of home-accommodating models will be unveiled upon the launch in the second half in markets like the United States, Europe and the Middle East. However, he refused to give a sales outlook for Micro LED TVs.
"It's going to be a niche market, but we will promote it," he said. "In the B2B market, this product is somewhat well-known, but we have to shift it to the B2C market."
Han said the key for its Micro LED production will be increasing its yield rate and capacity.
"I want to say we're getting close to mass production, and we're seeing a good yield rate," he added.
Han hinted that the company will launch a two-track strategy in its TV business -- Micro LED TVs and QLED TVs.
QLED is a Samsung-specific marketing term for LCD TVs that use quantum dot technology to enhance performance in key picture quality areas.
"Micro LED TV boasts better depth, resolution and brightness, so they're different products," he said. "If consumers want something new and luxurious, then they will go for Micro LEDs."
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
