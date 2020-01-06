KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KISWire 20,300 DN 600
LotteFood 404,500 DN 10,000
Hyundai M&F INS 25,350 DN 100
TONGYANG 1,325 DN 50
ORION Holdings 17,200 DN 400
Daesang 22,100 DN 750
SKNetworks 5,620 DN 230
DOOSAN 66,600 DN 1,700
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,200 DN 2,500
ShinhanGroup 42,100 DN 650
Yuhan 226,500 DN 4,000
SLCORP 17,350 DN 400
HITEJINRO 28,650 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 147,000 DN 1,000
DB HiTek 28,000 UP 400
CJ 90,300 DN 2,300
JWPHARMA 28,800 DN 900
SBC 14,550 DN 350
LGInt 14,600 DN 450
DongkukStlMill 5,730 DN 170
NEXENTIRE 8,890 DN 60
CHONGKUNDANG 92,200 DN 1,800
KCC 233,500 0
AmoreG 80,800 DN 1,500
HyundaiMtr 116,000 0
HankookShellOil 320,500 DN 1,500
BukwangPharm 12,950 DN 850
ILJIN MATERIALS 41,850 UP 100
Nongshim 231,000 DN 4,500
SGBC 36,000 DN 500
Hyosung 75,700 DN 500
LOTTE 36,650 DN 700
AK Holdings 34,600 DN 350
Binggrae 57,200 DN 300
GCH Corp 21,100 DN 400
LotteChilsung 135,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,300 DN 250
POSCO 231,000 DN 6,000
SPC SAMLIP 85,000 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDS 190,500 DN 2,000
(MORE)
-
1
(URGENT) Trump says he has good relationship with N.K. leader, thinks Kim will keep his word: report
-
2
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
3
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
4
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
5
S. Korea vows more efforts to cut reliance on Japanese imports
-
1
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
2
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
4
(4th LD) Parliament passes corruption probe unit bill amid opposition lawmakers' protest
-
5
BTS perform at Times Square on New Year's eve
-
1
N. Korea holds massive rally amid tensions with U.S.
-
2
Ministry launches team on Middle East tensions in wake of U.S. airstrike killing top Iranian general
-
3
N.K. media outlet says Middle East could become 'graveyard' for U.S.
-
4
New satellite images show N. Korea's hidden submarine capable of firing ballistic missiles
-
5
N. Korea again calls for self-reliance to fight sanctions