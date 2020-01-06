KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,900 DN 50
KUMHOTIRE 4,055 DN 65
DB INSURANCE 50,200 DN 600
SamsungElec 55,500 0
NHIS 12,150 DN 300
SK Discovery 26,300 DN 100
LS 45,200 DN 1,650
GC Corp 127,500 DN 4,000
GS E&C 29,350 DN 1,150
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,100 DN 1,150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 230,000 UP 1,000
KPIC 109,000 DN 5,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,400 DN 160
SKC 50,700 UP 850
GS Retail 38,800 DN 200
Ottogi 538,000 DN 10,000
IlyangPharm 21,850 DN 800
Hanssem 69,100 DN 300
DaeduckElec 10,050 DN 250
MERITZ SECU 3,635 DN 145
HtlShilla 94,900 DN 400
Hanmi Science 36,800 DN 1,250
SamsungElecMech 127,500 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,750 DN 1,250
SamsungF&MIns 234,000 DN 3,000
Kogas 36,550 DN 550
KSOE 127,500 DN 2,000
Hanwha Chem 18,600 DN 600
OCI 60,500 DN 2,300
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 52,200 DN 800
KorZinc 421,500 DN 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,170 DN 70
SYC 49,300 DN 1,000
SsangyongMtr 2,005 DN 50
BoryungPharm 15,900 DN 250
L&L 13,950 DN 50
NamyangDairy 430,000 DN 9,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 42,250 DN 1,650
HYUNDAI STEEL 29,650 DN 1,150
Shinsegae 290,000 DN 2,500
