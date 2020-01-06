KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DaelimInd 84,100 DN 3,700
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13900 0
KiaMtr 41,900 DN 100
TaekwangInd 1,050,000 DN 29,000
SsangyongCement 5,370 DN 80
KAL 26,500 DN 800
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,080 DN 210
LG Corp. 71,500 DN 100
Donga Socio Holdings 102,000 DN 2,000
SK hynix 94,300 DN 200
Youngpoong 652,000 DN 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 39,500 DN 1,500
Hanwha 23,500 DN 1,050
HyundaiMipoDock 44,100 DN 1,600
IS DONGSEO 31,350 DN 1,050
S-Oil 93,400 DN 100
LG Innotek 142,000 UP 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 209,000 DN 7,000
HYUNDAI WIA 46,750 DN 1,050
KumhoPetrochem 74,600 DN 1,600
Mobis 249,500 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 35,150 UP 300
HDC HOLDINGS 10,400 DN 400
S-1 90,800 DN 500
Hanchem 106,000 DN 500
DWS 28,150 DN 300
UNID 45,150 DN 1,600
KEPCO 27,600 DN 650
SamsungSecu 37,500 DN 600
SKTelecom 231,500 DN 2,500
S&T MOTIV 42,400 DN 1,150
HyundaiElev 65,100 DN 2,500
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 28,600 DN 850
Hanon Systems 10,700 UP 50
SK 251,000 DN 5,500
DAEKYO 6,010 DN 60
GKL 19,050 DN 550
Handsome 31,300 DN 300
WJ COWAY 90,400 UP 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 128,500 DN 4,000
