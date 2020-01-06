Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All Headlines 15:40 January 06, 2020

IBK 11,350 DN 250
KorElecTerm 42,850 DN 500
NamhaeChem 8,090 DN 60
DONGSUH 16,350 DN 400
BGF 5,370 DN 190
SamsungEng 18,800 DN 450
SAMSUNG C&T 106,000 DN 1,500
PanOcean 4,380 DN 120
SAMSUNG CARD 37,150 DN 450
CheilWorldwide 22,350 DN 650
KT 26,400 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL226500 DN1000
LG Uplus 13,600 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,700 DN 600
KT&G 92,700 UP 200
DHICO 5,550 DN 170
LG Display 16,000 DN 250
Kangwonland 28,950 DN 200
NAVER 180,500 DN 1,000
Kakao 154,500 UP 2,000
NCsoft 579,000 UP 14,000
DSME 26,600 DN 900
DSINFRA 5,310 DN 180
DWEC 4,500 DN 195
Donga ST 111,500 DN 2,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,200 UP 400
CJ CheilJedang 233,500 DN 7,500
DongwonF&B 218,000 DN 4,500
KEPCO KPS 37,900 DN 700
LGH&H 1,249,000 DN 14,000
LGCHEM 307,000 DN 4,000
KEPCO E&C 19,250 DN 800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 78,300 DN 2,300
HALLA HOLDINGS 45,500 DN 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 14,950 DN 500
LGELECTRONICS 69,900 DN 1,200
Celltrion 173,000 DN 4,500
Huchems 20,000 DN 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 132,000 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 84,000 DN 1,600
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!