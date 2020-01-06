KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 69,500 DN 2,100
LOTTE Himart 29,500 DN 900
GS 50,100 DN 200
CJ CGV 32,900 DN 1,100
HYUNDAILIVART 13,000 DN 650
LIG Nex1 33,600 UP 750
FILA KOREA 51,400 DN 1,400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 137,500 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,450 DN 750
HANWHA LIFE 2,240 DN 40
AMOREPACIFIC 207,000 UP 500
LF 17,500 DN 550
FOOSUNG 7,970 DN 240
JW HOLDINGS 6,180 DN 170
SK Innovation 148,000 DN 1,500
POONGSAN 23,150 DN 600
KBFinancialGroup 46,600 DN 550
Hansae 16,950 DN 300
LG HAUSYS 54,600 DN 900
Youngone Corp 32,350 DN 800
KOLON IND 47,400 DN 1,850
HanmiPharm 290,000 DN 6,500
BNK Financial Group 7,350 DN 140
emart 120,000 DN 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY312 50 DN650
KOLMAR KOREA 45,600 DN 1,900
CUCKOO 102,500 DN 2,000
COSMAX 78,600 DN 2,900
MANDO 32,950 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 412,000 DN 10,000
INNOCEAN 67,900 DN 1,200
Doosan Bobcat 33,550 DN 700
Netmarble 87,800 DN 2,800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S323500 DN7500
ORION 105,000 UP 1,000
BGF Retail 166,500 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 66,400 DN 600
HDC-OP 24,400 DN 850
HYOSUNG HEAVY 26,100 DN 1,100
WooriFinancialGroup 11,050 DN 250
