Seoul to hold emergency meeting on Mideast crisis
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's economy-related ministers are set to hold an emergency meeting Monday to cope with any fallout from the escalating tensions in the Middle East following last week's killing by a U.S. drone bombing of a top Iranian general, officials said.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki will preside over the closed-door meeting, which also includes heads of financial regulators, ministry officials said.
Military tensions have been sharply rising since last week's killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, arguably Iran's most powerful commander, by a U.S. air strike.
Global oil prices have soared, raising concerns that a much-awaited recovery in exports may be further delayed.
With the Middle East tensions knocking investor sentiment, South Korean stocks dropped and the won currency weakened on Monday.
The stock market's main KOSPI index dived 0.98 percent to close at 2,155.07 on Monday.
