Joseon palaces, tombs draw record number of visitors in 2019

Among the royal tombs, Yeongneung and Nyeongneung Royal Tombs in Yeoju, about 60 kilometers southeast of Seoul, which house King Sejong the Great, attracted 413,000 visitors, trailed by Seolleung and Jeongneung Royal Tombs in southern Seoul with 382,000, West Five Royal Tombs in Goyang, north of Seoul, with 333,000 and Yungneung and Geolleung Royal Tombs in Hwaseong, 60 km south of Seoul, with 327,000, it noted.