(CES 2020) Structured framework needed for AI development: LG exec
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Monday emphasized the need to share a structured framework for the development of artificial intelligence (AI), so that the industry can better deal with human-like machines.
Park Il-pyung, LG Electronics President and Chief Technology Officer, outlined the South Korean tech giant's roadmap for the AI development at its news conference ahead of Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas. The world's largest tech expo officially kicks off on Tuesday.
Under the title of "Levels of AI Experience: the Future of AI and the Human Experience," Park introduced LG's conceptual framework aligning with its AI brand, ThinQ, and the company's vision to connect people's lives with "intelligent touchpoints."
He also explained LG's framework for AI development, which consists of four levels -- efficiency, personalization, reasoning and exploration.
On the stage, Park was joined by Jean-Francois Gagne, founder and CEO of Element AI Inc. LG inked a partnership with the Montreal-based company on AI development on Sunday.
LG has been striving to expand its presence in the field of AI. This year, the company said one-third of its CES exhibition booth is occupied with its ThinQ AI solutions.
Under the theme of "Anywhere is home," LG's ThinQ Zone at CES 2020 will showcase AI services in four areas: homes, connected cars, virtual clothes fitting rooms and dining solutions with robots.
