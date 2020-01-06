N. Korea condemns Japanese broadcaster over false report on missile launch
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Monday condemned Japanese public broadcaster NHK's false report on its missile launch last month as politically motivated to spark a sense of terror in the region.
NHK sent a news bulletin in late December that incorrectly reported that North Korea had launched a missile into waters east of Japan. NHK later said it aired the test broadcasting by accident.
"Such misreporting that is often seen in Japan which brags of so-called high technology can be thought of as a mistake at a glance but it assumes too dangerous of an aim to be taken just as a mere mistake or misunderstanding," the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported in English.
"It is a clear expression of the ulterior motive of Japan to incite a terror-charged atmosphere against the DPRK in its country and take the advantage of it to hasten the modernization of its armed forces for reinvasion," it added.
DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
The report came amid concerns North Korea could launch an intercontinental ballistic missile as its threatened "Christmas gift" for the U.S.
Christmas passed with no provocation, but South Korea and other neighboring countries have remained on high alert for a possible launch or any other provocation from Pyongyang amid no sign of a breakthrough in the stalled denuclearization talks between North Korea and the U.S.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Trump says he has good relationship with N.K. leader, thinks Kim will keep his word: report
-
2
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
3
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
4
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
5
S. Korea vows more efforts to cut reliance on Japanese imports
-
1
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
2
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
4
(4th LD) Parliament passes corruption probe unit bill amid opposition lawmakers' protest
-
5
BTS perform at Times Square on New Year's eve
-
1
N. Korea holds massive rally amid tensions with U.S.
-
2
New satellite images show N. Korea's hidden submarine capable of firing ballistic missiles
-
3
(News Focus) Surging U.S.-Iran tensions feared to dilute U.S. focus on N.K. nuke talks
-
4
N.K. media outlet says Middle East could become 'graveyard' for U.S.
-
5
Ministry launches team on Middle East tensions in wake of U.S. airstrike killing top Iranian general