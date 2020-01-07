(LEAD) U.S. needs to be more flexible in nuclear talks with N. Korea: Moon adviser

"Overall sentiment in South Korea is this: If the U.S. fails to reopen negotiations with North Korea, and come up with some kind of negotiated settlement with North Korea, a lot of Moon Jae-in's supporters are now raising voices that South Korea should take independent action," the adviser said. "South Korea is a democracy and Moon Jae-in needs continued support from his supporters. If President Moon cannot deliver to his supporters, then he would face a political dilemma."