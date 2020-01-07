(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 7)

"Parasite" also pointed the way for Korean films to expand further. Thanks to Bong's masterful depiction of ever-deepening wealth polarization — a common denominator of global concerns — not only movie critics but also audiences were excited about his excellent portrayal of the conflict between the haves and the have-nots and his very human tragicomedy for our times. The movie's escalation of uniquely Korean situations to a universal realm is a good example of the so-called "glocalization" strategy. It is not a coincidence that his film has won over 30 awards from a number of film festivals. "If you can get over an inch-high linguistic barrier, you can meet even more movies," Bong told the crowd at the Golden Globes.