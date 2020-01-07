S. Korean ambassador asks Trump to continue to show leadership on N.K. nuclear issue
WASHINGTON, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Ambassador to the United States Lee Soo-hyuck asked U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday to continue to show leadership on the North Korean nuclear issue and Trump said in response that he would do so, his embassy said.
Lee made the request during a White House ceremony to present his credentials to Trump, the embassy said in a press release. Lee was among six new ambassadors to present credentials, including those from East Timor, Thailand and Austria.
"Ambassador Lee said he hopes President Trump will continue to show leadership to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue and establish peace on the Korean Peninsula," the embassy said in a press release. "President Trump said he would do so."
Trump asked how President Moon Jae-in was doing and sought Lee's opinion on the recent developments with North Korea, and Lee responded that Moon also wanted to send his regards to Trump, and offered his views on North Korea, the embassy said.
Lee took over as ambassador in October.
