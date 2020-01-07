Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea's current account surplus widens to US$5.97 bln in Nov.

All Headlines 08:00 January 07, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's current account surplus grew from a year earlier in November as its service account deficit narrowed, while its primary income account surplus expanded, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The country's current account surplus came to US$5.97 billion in the month, up $840 million from the same month last year, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The figure, however, marks a drop from a $7.83 billion surplus posted the month before.

The on-year increase came despite a slight drop in its goods account surplus, which dwindled to $7.39 billion in November from $7.5 billion a year earlier.

South Korea's exports have dropped for 13 consecutive months since December 2018.

In November, exports plunged 10.3 percent on-year to $46.5 billion, while imports dropped 11.7 percent to $39.11 billion.

Its service account, on the other hand, saw its chronic deficit narrow to $1.89 billion from $2.19 billion over the cited period.

The country's primary income account surplus came to $970 million, up from a $340 million surplus the year before.

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#current account
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!