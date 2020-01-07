Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, Jan. 7

All Headlines 10:16 January 07, 2020

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Moon's New Year's message

-- Confirmation hearing for prime minister nominee

-- N.K. leader's visit to construction site

Economy & Finance

-- Current account balance data for November

-- Finance ministry to convene meeting over Mideast crisis
(END)

