Tuesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:09 January 07, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/05 Rain 90

Incheon 07/05 Rain 90

Suwon 08/06 Rain 90

Cheongju 10/04 Rain 90

Daejeon 13/06 Rain 90

Chuncheon 06/02 Rain 90

Gangneung 07/03 Rain 90

Jeonju 16/08 Rain 90

Gwangju 16/10 Rain 90

Jeju 21/15 Rain 80

Daegu 13/04 Rain 90

Busan 14/12 Rain 90

