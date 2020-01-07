Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:09 January 07, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 07/05 Rain 90
Incheon 07/05 Rain 90
Suwon 08/06 Rain 90
Cheongju 10/04 Rain 90
Daejeon 13/06 Rain 90
Chuncheon 06/02 Rain 90
Gangneung 07/03 Rain 90
Jeonju 16/08 Rain 90
Gwangju 16/10 Rain 90
Jeju 21/15 Rain 80
Daegu 13/04 Rain 90
Busan 14/12 Rain 90
(END)
