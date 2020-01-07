Moon urges inter-Korean efforts to realize Kim Jong-un visit to S. Korea
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in proposed Tuesday that the two Koreas make concerted efforts to create the conditions for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to visit South Korea as agreed.
In his New Year's address, he also reaffirmed his administration's commitment to pushing for the resumption of two major inter-Korean projects -- the Kaesong industrial complex and Mount Kumgang tours -- as well as the reconnection of roads and railways.
Relevant efforts have made little headway as Seoul has abided by the U.N. Security Council sanctions against Pyongyang.
"I hope South and North (Korea) will make efforts together so that the conditions for Chairman Kim Jong-un's reciprocal visit can be created at an early date," Moon said in the televised speech.
He also called for consultations on fielding a unified team at the Tokyo Summer Olympics set to open in late July and marching together at its opening ceremony.
Moon suggested the two Koreas begin talks on "border region cooperation," adding, "I believe Chairman Kim Jong-un has the same will."
