Moon hopes for PyeongChang-style detente with N. Korea
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in indicated Tuesday that he's eager for a repeat of an improvement in inter-Korean ties spurred by the PyeongChang Winter Olympics held in South Korea in early 2018.
He held out expectations for North Korean athletes to join a couple of sports events to take place in the South this year. One is the 1st East Asian Weightlifting Championships to be held in Seoul from Feb. 26-March 20, and the other is the world table tennis championships slated to open in the southern port city of Busan on March 22 for a weeklong run.
Moon was delivering a message for the new year at Cheong Wa Dae, which was broadcast live.
He stressed the importance of continued sports exchanges between the two Koreas, especially as they are seeking to co-host the 2032 Summer Olympics.
"It's a summit deal between South and North Korea, and a promise with the international community," as they have already conveyed an intent to jointly play host to the Olympics, Moon pointed out.
He also suggested inter-Korean consultations on a unified team for the Tokyo Olympics to open in late July.
