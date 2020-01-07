(CES 2020) Samsung unveils new tech vision highlighting human-centered solutions
By Joo Kyung-don
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Monday unveiled its new vision highlighting human-centered solutions as the South Korean titan introduced its latest achievements in future technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), 5G and internet of things (IoT) ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) here.
Kim Hyun-suk, president and CEO of Samsung's Consumer Electronics division, unveiled what he calls the "Age of Experience" at the company's pre-show keynote in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Kim said that the "Age of Experience" is about personalized technology that meets users' needs, emphasizing that it will change the way people interact with others, their communities and cities.
As part of the company's tech vision, Samsung introduced a new AI-powered robot called "Ballie." The ball-shaped robot can serve as people's "companion," according to Kim, as it can recognize a users' preferences and can control other smart devices to conduct home care services.
Sebastian Seung, Samsung's chief research scientist, introduced the AI-powered heart disease rehabilitation program "HeartWise," which was developed in partnership with U.S. health care giant Kaiser Permanente. The system monitors and checks conditions of a patient's heart and helps medical staff to treat disease at the right time.
Samsung also unveiled its visions for smart cities, predicting that many challenges will emerge since 70 percent of the global population is expected to reside in cities by 2050.
Using the latest AI, 5G, IoT and edge computing technologies, Samsung presented smart city solutions in three areas: building, transport and community.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
