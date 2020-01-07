Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Systems' orders hit record high in 2019

All Headlines 09:54 January 07, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Systems Co., the defense industry unit of Hanwha Group, said Tuesday that its orders hit a record high last year.

Hanwha Systems secured orders worth 2.21 trillion won (US$1.89 billion) in 2019, much higher than its initial order target of 1.5 trillion won.

Last month, Hanwha Systems clinched an order worth 222 billion won to supply radar prototypes used in the development of long-range missiles to South Korea's state-run Agency for Defense Development by 2024.

