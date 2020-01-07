Hanwha Systems' orders hit record high in 2019
All Headlines 09:54 January 07, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Systems Co., the defense industry unit of Hanwha Group, said Tuesday that its orders hit a record high last year.
Hanwha Systems secured orders worth 2.21 trillion won (US$1.89 billion) in 2019, much higher than its initial order target of 1.5 trillion won.
Last month, Hanwha Systems clinched an order worth 222 billion won to supply radar prototypes used in the development of long-range missiles to South Korea's state-run Agency for Defense Development by 2024.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(URGENT) Trump says he has good relationship with N.K. leader, thinks Kim will keep his word: report
-
2
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
3
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
4
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
5
S. Korea vows more efforts to cut reliance on Japanese imports
Most Saved
-
1
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
2
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
4
BTS perform at Times Square on New Year's eve
-
5
(URGENT) Trump says he has good relationship with N.K. leader, thinks Kim will keep his word: report
-
1
All-Star infielder switches teams on lucrative free agent deal
-
2
New satellite images show N. Korea's hidden submarine capable of firing ballistic missiles
-
3
N. Korea holds massive rally amid tensions with U.S.
-
4
N.K.'s official newspaper calls for 'impregnable' military power against threats
-
5
(News Focus) Surging U.S.-Iran tensions feared to dilute U.S. focus on N.K. nuke talks