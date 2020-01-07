Moon seeks inter-Korean ties on border issues including DMZ use
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in used his speech for the new year Tuesday to offer full-fledged discussions between the two Koreas on the peaceful use of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) and other border-related programs.
He suggested joint efforts to inscribe the DMZ, which bisects the peninsula, on the UNESCO's World Heritage List like "ssireum," or traditional Korean wrestling, which was listed in 2018 by both Koreas as UNESCO intangible cultural heritage.
Moon took note of the DMZ's ecological and historic value, as well as its significance in peace and reconciliation efforts between the two Koreas.
The UNESCO project is a "thing that we can begin immediately," he said. "I would like North Korea to respond positively."
The president earlier offered to transform the no-man's land of the DMZ into a U.N.-led international peace zone.
He also proposed the start of "border region cooperation" for the safety of all Koreans, totaling 80 million.
Sharing the border, the two sides are a "life community" that live together, he added.
"I believe Chairman Kim Jong-un has the same will," he said.
Last week, North Korea detailed the results of a meeting of the Workers' Party Central Committee.
Kim, during the meeting, called for "protecting ecological environment and taking thorough-going measures for preventing natural disasters," according to Pyongyang's state media.
