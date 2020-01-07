Moon pledges no let-up in reform drive for fairness
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in made clear his resolve Tuesday not to give up his reform drive, saying promoting fairness is the basis for "stronger social trust."
He emphasized the need to introduce legal and systemic measures to reform the prosecution and other institutions of power.
The National Assembly has passed a bill on setting up a non-prosecution agency to investigate corruption among high-ranking civil servants, including prosecutors, judges and senior police officers.
A set of bills aimed at giving police more investigative power and authority are pending at the parliament, however.
"If the bills are handled and the legal and systemic foundation is completed for the reform of power institutions, it would lead to a fairer society and the formation of stronger social trust," he said.
He added he won't halt "legal, systemic and administrative" reform measures until those institutions regain public confidence.
Moon also reaffirmed the government's "firm determination" to stabilize the housing market and fight property speculation.
"(We) will never be defeated in the war against real estate speculation," he said.
